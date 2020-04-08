Face masks covered under Florida's sales tax-free holiday weekend

The tax-free sale for the 2020-2021 school year will take place Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As parents prepare to buy their children items for back-to-school, face masks are being included in the number of items that will be tax-free this weekend.

Florida's annual sales tax-free holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 7 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9.

Here's a quick breakdown of what qualifies as tax-free this weekend:

Clothes and shoes selling for $60 or less per item

School supplies selling for $15 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the price of a computer and accessories

Unlike previous years, face masks will be added to the list this year.

Florida's Department of Revenue confirmed to USA Today that both cloth and surgical masks are now considered "clothing" because many school districts allowing students to return for in-person learning are requiring students wear masks.