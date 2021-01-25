Duval County schools police department executive director resigns

Michael Edwards' resignation is effective as of Monday. The district did not give a reason for his resignation.

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — The Executive Director of the Duval County School Police Department resigned from his position Sunday.

According to the Duval County Schools, Michael P. Edwards' resignation is effective Monday. The district did not give a reason for the resignation.

Assistant Chief Wayne R. Clary Sr. will be the acting director effective Monday. Meanwhile, the district will begin a national employment search for the next executive director.

In the resignation letter addressed to Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene obtained by First Coast News, Edwards says:

"I have decided to step down from the Duval County Public Schools Police Department effective immediately. I wish to thank you, the Duval County School Board, and the entire community for the honor of working with you. I wish the very best to the entire Duval County school community."

Prior to becoming director in 2015, Edwards was a 30-year veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to his biography on the district's website. He served in a number of roles with the department including as a corrections officer, patrol officer and instructor at the police academy. He later was promoted to sergeant and served in the Patrol Division before moving to the Inspections Unit.

He also served as Chief of the Traffic/Special Enforcement and Patrol Divisions.