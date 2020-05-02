Wednesday was a big day for both the city and Edward Waters College as the school broke ground on the site of a future $4-million stadium.

Mayor Lenny Curry did the honors of breaking ground at the site as the project. It is being funded in part by $8.5 million given to the college by the city in the 2017 to 2018 budget.

“It’s a no brainer for me to support this project and to work with city council to make this happen,” Curry said.

Edward Waters College, the oldest private institution in the state of Florida, is in for a facelift.

“The impact will be indelible,” said Edward Waters College president Zachary Faison. “For not only our campus community but for the New Town community as a whole.”

The school hopes this $4 million stadium will not only attract more students and athletes, but also the community.

“It’s open to our senior citizens,” Faison said. “It’s open to the young people in our community, so it is really going to make an impact not only on Edward Waters, but the whole New Town Community.”

Curry says investing in this institution means investing in its students to make sure they make the most of their academic opportunities

“It’s good for athletics but it’s also good for academics,” Curry said. “With the dorm piece, to make sure these young people, when they’re done studying, you’re in a comfortable place, resting, sleeping and studying in these comfortable places.”

Faison says because this is funded through the city, the project will not raise tuition rates.

The school says it’s expecting to play its first football game at the stadium in late September.