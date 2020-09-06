Educators fear a 'COVID summer slide.' Here's where to learn for free

Educators worry the pandemic will take summer learning loss to a whole new level. Some say it already has.

The book may be closed on this school year, but educators warn one needs to be open in your child’s hand this summer.

They worry the pandemic will take summer learning loss to a whole new level. Some say it already has.

Kids lose two months in reading and math skills over the summer and that statistic isn't taking into account the months that kids haven't been in school this year because of the coronavirus.

"We call this summer the 'COVID slide' or the 'summer slide on steroids' because they got started about eight weeks ahead of time sliding," said Angela McGuire, director of the Tutoring Club of Jacksonville.

The summer slide accounts for two-thirds of the achievement gap in reading between elementary students from low-income and middle-income families, according to the National Summer Learning Association. The loss of learning can put your child two years behind in reading by the fifth grade if your family is low-income.

The Tutoring Club of Jacksonville only saw a quarter of their kids during the pandemic.

"It's going to put them even farther behind," McGuire said. "A lot of the kids we have are not enrichment kids, meaning they are not coming to get a little extra boost in the classroom. They're coming because they're already behind."

Parents can take action to keep their kids learning. Public libraries are taking their free summer programs to the virtual world. If your child has a Duval County Public Schools student ID then that can be used as a library card.

At Jacksonville Public Library they're giving away prizes for their summer reading program which can be picked up at a library. The main library is now open.

"It's gonna be a little different, but the main thing is there," said Chris Boivin with the Jacksonville Public Library. "Read, do some activities, you won't even realize that you're learning."

Jacksonville Public Library usually targets 10,000 children for their summer program. Boivin says it will be harder this year, but they hope families take advantage of the free resource.