ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Parents of new students entering the St. Johns County School District can now complete the early registration process for the 2020-2021 school year.

The SJCSD started accepting early registrations for new students, including those entering kindergarten, Monday. Parents cal either complete the registration online here or at the student's assigned school website.

Parents can find their child's assigned school by entering their address on the Attendance Zone Locator.

In order to enroll in kindergarten in the SJCSD, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 and live in St. Johns County.

Here is a list of what you'll need for registration:

Birth certificate/Guardianship Documents

Documentation of a health examination performed within one year of enrollment

Proof of completed required immunizations on Form DH680

Proof of residence per the Residency and Guardianship Policy located at www.stjohns.k12.fl.us/student/residency/

If you have questions, you can call Student Services at 904-547-7598 or your child's assigned school.