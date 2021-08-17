How to enroll your child in Duval Virtual Instruction Academy

To enroll, parents must fill out the enrollment form online in their Parent FOCUS Account.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With COVID-19 continuing to spread among young people, some parents are wanting to allow their children to learn virtually this year.

Families in Duval County may enroll their children in the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy (DVIA) as an alternative to traditional brick and mortar schools.

“We know this has been a challenging time for many of our families as they try to determine the best option for their children amid the pandemic,” said DVIA Principal Mark Ertel. “Transitioning families from brick-and-mortar to our virtual environment is a complex process, and we will continue to work hard to support our families and help students have a great launch into online learning as quickly as possible.”

Parents will have one more chance to enroll their children between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20.

To enroll, parents must fill out the enrollment form online in their Parent FOCUS Account. To set up a FOCUS account, tap this link. Parents should create an account as soon as possible if they have not yet to ensure their child's enrollment.

The district gave the following steps to help parents with enrollment:

Log into FOCUS. Click on your child’s name. Click on the “Forms” folder. Locate the form titled “DVIA Interest Form” Select one of two options that best fits your child: DVIA Full-Time – This is the standard learning option where students set their own schedule and move at their own pace. This is available for K-12 students. DVIA HomeRoom – This is a learning option similar to Duval HomeRoom where students meet daily via TEAMS on a defined schedule of classes. This is available for all K-5 students. Click submit. For an additional child: Click on the additional child’s name. Click on Child Info. Follow steps #3 – #6.

After five to ten days, parents should receive an orientation email that includes detailed information regarding schedules, laptop pick-up if needed and other information. Students should continue to attend their current school until their parents receive the orientation email.