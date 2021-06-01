Duval Teachers Union ratify new contract, school board to vote on Jan. 11

The new contract sets the minimum pay for teachers at $45,891, a 16% increase of the previous minimum of $39,500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval Teachers Union ratified their new contract Tuesday with an 80% favorable vote, according to the DTU.

The Duval County School Board will vote on the contract on Monday. If it is approved by the board, the payroll department will workout the payout for the Teacher Unit.

The contract includes pay raises for thousands of teachers, according to the Florida Times-Union.

While the contract did include a number of raises, many veteran teachers will not receive any raise at all.

