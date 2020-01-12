Duval teacher faces suspension over offensive social media posts

Thomas Caggiano reportedly made racist, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic social media posts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County School Board will decide Tuesday night whether or not the teacher who reportedly posted offensive material on social media should be suspended without pay.

Thomas Caggiano, who taught math at Sandalwood High School but was reassigned to a district operation center position without student contact, prompted a DCPS investigation into his alleged racist, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic social media posts, first reported by our news partners, the Florida Times-Union.

Caggiano also refused to use a transgendered student's pronouns, the Times-Union reports.

Now, school board members will decide whether or not Caggiano will receive a five-day suspension without pay, as well as be written up for "unprofessional conduct."

"I've done nothing wrong," Caggiano told the Times-Union. "That sums up my position."