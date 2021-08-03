Duval County Public Schools superintendent answers questions 1 week before first day of school

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene began by encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination and to wear a face covering indoors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leaders with Duval County Public Schools are answering questions about the district's back-to-school plans one week before students head back to class.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at the DCPS administration building on the Southbank.

Greene began by encouraging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination and to wear a face covering indoors. She said the district is working to get a vaccination clinic up in every secondary school in the county.

A dashboard of reported COVID-19 cases will start back up for DCPS on the first day of school, Greene said.

The news conference comes four days after Greene announced that teachers and staff at DCPS would be required to wear masks on campus and school facilities for 30 days beginning Monday, Aug. 2. The requirement would have extended to students, Greene, said, had it not been for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order preventing school districts from implementing such a requirement on students.

It also would have extended for elementary school students when indoors until vaccinations are readily available for their age group, Greene said in an email to DCPS employees.

"While I can not require the wearing of masks, we will continue to strongly encourage students to wear facial coverings when indoors," the email says. "We will also do all that we can to support students and families with access to vaccines until the rate of COVID-19 transmission in our community is at a safe level."

Following the 30-day period, masks will be optional for district and school-based employees, the email says. Workers who have a documented medical condition prohibiting them from wearing a cloth face covering can request an exemption from Human Resources.