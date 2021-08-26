Duval Schools releases new information on mask policy, opt-out process

Duval County School Board voted Monday night in favor of a mask mandate for students to start Sept. 7 and last for 90 days, with provisions.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools released new information on its mask policy, which includes how parents can opt their child out of the requirement.

Duval County School Board voted Monday night in favor of a mask mandate for students to start Sept. 7 and last for 90 days, with provisions.

The board has the opportunity to suspend the mandate if percent positive cases of COVID-19 decrease.

The district does not have a set percentage for when that policy could be suspended, but the school board will be monitoring the percent positive cases and could adjust its rules based on recommendations from doctors.

Masks will be required for students when they are inside buildings and on buses, but will not be required for students who participate in sports, including those held inside like basketball or volleyball.

"Duval County Public Schools students must wear a face covering over both nose and mouth while inside a school or administrative facility. If the student has a medical, physical, or psychological condition that prevents wearing a face covering, parents and guardians may opt their child out of this requirement by providing medical certification through the district’s process." the district wrote on its website.

The district says students who do not follow the guidelines may be charged with a Code of Student Conduct infraction and be subject to the appropriate consequences.

Below is a step-by-step process parents must follow if they would like to medically opt their child out of being required to wear a mask:

Download the COVID-19 Face Coverng Certification Form Fill out the top portion. Parents and guardians do not need to fill out employee worksite and ID blanks. Sign the form Contact your health care provider and have your health care provider complete and sign the bottom section of the form. Return the form to your school either in person or electronically. We encourage you to keep a copy of the form for your records.