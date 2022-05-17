Duval Schools' LGBTQ student support guide to now be part of comprehensive guide

The board decided to get rid of the stand-alone LGBTQ student support guide and instead include that information in a comprehensive guide with all support services.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County Public School board made changes Tuesday morning to comply with the new Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The board decided to get rid of their stand-alone LGBTQ student support guide and instead include that information in a comprehensive guide with all student support services. The guide is for school personnel.

DCPS Board Chairman Darryl Willie says this will be more effective.

"I think it's going to do wonders because now you don't just have a student that just identifies in one way, they're identifying in different aspects," Willie said. "So this will actually have it all in one spot to really be able to focus in and support students."