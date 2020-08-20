Duval HomeRoom sees software delay in first day return to virtual learning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools students who are enrolled in Duval HomeRoom for virtual learning may have a struggle accessing their classes on the first day back to school.
DCPS sent a voice message and email to families with students notifying them that the district is experiencing a delay bringing up Microsoft Teams for some online classes.
The message says the problem is being resolved and that many classes and schools are up and running. The rest are coming online.
Students should try to log out and back into the system to check if their class is online, DCPS says. There will be no consequence in terms of attendance of academic penalty as a result of the delay.
The full text of the email is below:
"Good morning families,
This is Duval County Public Schools contacting you with a message for those of you participating in Duval HomeRoom today.
We want to let you know that we are experiencing a delay bringing up Microsoft teams for some online classes, but the problem is being resolved. Many classes and schools are up and running and the rest are coming online.
We apologize for the delay and ask for your patience as we launch this across the district. Please continue to check frequently. When you check, be sure to fully log out and then log back in to the system.
Also, be assured that there will be no consequence in terms of attendance or academic penalty as a result of this delay. Again, please continue to check Teams frequently to see if service is restored, and if there is any further update, we will contact you. Thanks again for your patience, and we hope that you do have a great first day of school once your classrooms do come up online."
