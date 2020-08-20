Duval HomeRoom sees software delay in first day return to virtual learning

"Good morning families,

This is Duval County Public Schools contacting you with a message for those of you participating in Duval HomeRoom today.



We want to let you know that we are experiencing a delay bringing up Microsoft teams for some online classes, but the problem is being resolved. Many classes and schools are up and running and the rest are coming online.



We apologize for the delay and ask for your patience as we launch this across the district. Please continue to check frequently. When you check, be sure to fully log out and then log back in to the system.



Also, be assured that there will be no consequence in terms of attendance or academic penalty as a result of this delay. Again, please continue to check Teams frequently to see if service is restored, and if there is any further update, we will contact you. Thanks again for your patience, and we hope that you do have a great first day of school once your classrooms do come up online."