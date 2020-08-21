Duval HomeRoom expects more technical issues on 2nd day of virtual learning

The technical issues with Microsoft Teams that began Thursday are mostly resolved, but not completely, DCPS said in an email to parents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After about 10,000 students had issues accessing virtual learning on the first day of school in Duval County, the issue is not fully resolved for day two, the district said in an email to parents.

Thursday morning, DCPS sent a voice message and email to families with students notifying them that the district was experiencing a delay bringing up Microsoft Teams for some online classes.

The messages assured parents and students there will be no consequence in terms of attendance of academic penalty as a result of the delay.

The full text of the email regarding Friday's issue is below:

"Dear Team Duval families,



This message is about Microsoft Teams for high school and middle school families and any elementary families participating in Duval HomeRoom.



Microsoft has resolved many of the issues we experienced throughout the day with the Teams software, but the problem is not yet completely resolved.



It is possible that some of you could still experience a problem seeing your Teams Classrooms in the morning, so we wanted to give you advance notice.



Tomorrow, please do try to log into your classes throughout the day. Also, check your school email for any messages from your teacher. Many of our teachers are creating workarounds while our system is being repaired.



Microsoft is working hard on our behalf and we have every expectation this problem will be resolved in the near future.

Until then, thank you for your patience as we work to connect you with your teachers. We look forward to doing so as quickly as possible.



Thanks and have a great evening."