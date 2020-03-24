JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Day two of virtual learning is in the books for Duval County students. There were some hiccups Monday for parents and students getting things kicked off.

For Ariel Allen, a second-grade teacher at Central Riverside Elementary School, day two of Duval HomeRoom went a lot smoother Tuesday. She says the new virtual classrooms are still taking some getting used to.

“First I felt overwhelmed because it was so much work," says Allen, "We don’t have all the materials we need to teach like we teach in the classroom.”

Allen is trying to keep her virtual classroom as normal as possible for her students, taking each challenge one step at a time and improvising when necessary.

“I have 21 students, and right now as of yesterday and today I have about nine or ten that are actively in the Duval HomeRoom with me," says Allen.

Allen is supplementing lesson plan packets for those students who aren’t set up with laptops yet, in an effort to make sure all of her students are still learning.

“That’s the goal of the Duval HomeRoom, to try to keep the students on a schedule and allow them to learn as much throughout the day as they can and feel like they’re really in school," she said.

Allen is hopeful that by this time next week, most of the technical problems will be worked out, and it’ll be smooth sailing.

