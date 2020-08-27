Duval County shares updated 2020-21 school district calendar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Parents and students can now view and download the updated Duval County Public Schools district calendar.
The revised calendar, approved by the school board Aug. 19, reflects changes made as a result of shifting the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20. It can be viewed and downloaded at www.duvalschools.org/calendar.
Some of the changes approved in the updated calendar include the following:
- All early dismissal days are now full instructional days to help schools recover instructional time and avoid dramatically shifting the last day of school.
- Six instructional days were added in place of previous weather days or non-work days (Oct. 30, Dec. 18, April 9, June 1 through 3).
- The April 1 weather day is now a teacher planning day.
- Grading periods will end Oct. 15, Dec. 18, March 18 and June 3.
- The last day of school is June 3, 2021.
The calendar adjustments ensure the school district meets the in-person instructional requirements of the state while having minimal impact on existing schedules, the school district said.
The changes were voted on by a district calendar committee, including members from the school district across all major operations areas such as elementary and secondary principals; city council of PTAs; district and school advisory councils; and the teachers' union, Duval Teachers United.