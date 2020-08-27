Duval County shares updated 2020-21 school district calendar

The revised calendar, approved by the school board Aug. 19, reflects changes made as a result of shifting the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Parents and students can now view and download the updated Duval County Public Schools district calendar.

The revised calendar, approved by the school board Aug. 19, reflects changes made as a result of shifting the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20. It can be viewed and downloaded at www.duvalschools.org/calendar.

Some of the changes approved in the updated calendar include the following:

All early dismissal days are now full instructional days to help schools recover instructional time and avoid dramatically shifting the last day of school.

Six instructional days were added in place of previous weather days or non-work days (Oct. 30, Dec. 18, April 9, June 1 through 3).

The April 1 weather day is now a teacher planning day.

Grading periods will end Oct. 15, Dec. 18, March 18 and June 3.

The last day of school is June 3, 2021.

The calendar adjustments ensure the school district meets the in-person instructional requirements of the state while having minimal impact on existing schedules, the school district said.