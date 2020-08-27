x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Education

Duval County shares updated 2020-21 school district calendar

The revised calendar, approved by the school board Aug. 19, reflects changes made as a result of shifting the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Parents and students can now view and download the updated Duval County Public Schools district calendar.

The revised calendar, approved by the school board Aug. 19, reflects changes made as a result of shifting the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20. It can be viewed and downloaded at www.duvalschools.org/calendar.

Some of the changes approved in the updated calendar include the following:

  • All early dismissal days are now full instructional days to help schools recover instructional time and avoid dramatically shifting the last day of school.
  • Six instructional days were added in place of previous weather days or non-work days (Oct. 30, Dec. 18, April 9, June 1 through 3).
  • The April 1 weather day is now a teacher planning day.
  • Grading periods will end Oct. 15, Dec. 18, March 18 and June 3.
  • The last day of school is June 3, 2021.

The calendar adjustments ensure the school district meets the in-person instructional requirements of the state while having minimal impact on existing schedules, the school district said.

The changes were voted on by a district calendar committee, including members from the school district across all major operations areas such as elementary and secondary principals; city council of PTAs; district and school advisory councils; and the teachers' union, Duval Teachers United.

Post by 93839165944.

RELATED: Department of Health orders Duval Schools to pause publishing COVID-19 numbers

RELATED: LIST 🏫 First Coast county-by-county plans for back-to-school

RELATED: Duval County Public Schools Superintendent: 'Outstanding first day' despite some technical issues with Duval HomeRoom