Duval County Schools suspends mask opt-out requirement

The wearing of a face covering or mask in all school settings, including school bus transportation, is now fully optional without any further process or requirement.

Duval County Public Schools is suspending its requirement for parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in school settings.

The decision is effective immediately and comes after requirements of a new law recently passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis during the special legislative session.

