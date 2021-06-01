Duval County School Board voting Tuesday night on renaming schools

The superintendent has recommended six schools to be renamed. These schools are named after Confederate figures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County School Board is voting Tuesday night on changing the names of six schools named after Confederate figures. Their board meeting is at 6 p.m.

The name-change issue has been going on for months. The community votes were reviewed by Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene, who recommended changes to the board. She is set to go in-depth tonight about her recommendations.

See below for a list of Greene's recommendations for changes to schools' names, based on the community vote.

The name change process and overall issue has brought in crowds of people for and against it.

Retired business lawyer Howard Dale told First Coast News these school names could effect the economy if they are not changed.



"Think about the many companies that are considering coming to Jacksonville," Dale said. "What do they think about when they realize that we have named our public schools after Confederate generals? They think we're stuck in the 19th Century."

The Northside Coalition has been a loud voice in favor of the changes. “We’ve got to work together now to make this happen," said Ben Frazier, Northside Coalition President. "We say one city, one Jacksonville. Let’s work together.”

Civil Rights leader and historian Rodney Hurst says the school district is heading in the right direction.

"One of the problems in Jacksonville has been our inability to face up to the racist history of the city," Hurst said.

Three schools that are not up for re-naming are Jean Ribault middle and high schools and Andrew Jackson High School. Hurst says he'll continue fighting for those to change.

Whatever changes are approved on Tuesday won’t happen overnight.

No sales tax dollars will be used in the renaming process. What's expected to cost the most are sports uniforms and athletic gear. You can read more about the funding here.