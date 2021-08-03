Duval County school board votes to seek settlement in lawsuit filed by former teacher, Black Lives Matter activist

Legal counsel for Duval County Public Schools estimates the cost of a potential trial to taxpayers would exceed at least $1 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will seek a settlement with former teacher Amy Donofrio, who said she was banned from teacher after displaying a Black Lives Matter flag outside her classroom.

During a school board meeting Tuesday, legal counsel told the district to take Donofrio's lawsuit to trial could take several years and potentially cost the district millions in taxpayer money.

Attorneys also said the case is a "complex case with a lot of facts involved."

The board voted 6-1 to give their attorneys the authority to seek a settlement with Donofrio to avoid going to trial. Charlotte Joyce was the only board member to vote against seeking a settlement.

Attorneys for the district did not discuss the specifics of the case and said it is still being litigated.

Background

Donofrio was a teacher for DCPS for more than a decade, including teaching nine years at what was then known as Robert E. Lee High School. In March, the district announced she had been "administratively reassigned" following a human resources review.

While at the time the district did not give a reason for her reassignment, it was widely speculated the reason was in response to her hanging a Black Lives Matter flag outside her classroom. The administration later removed the flag.

Outside of the classroom, Donofrio was an outspoken BLM activist and founder of the EVAC Movement.

“It was to make sure our students know our classroom is a safe place where they are valued, they are respected, and they can just breathe in,” Donofrio said in April.