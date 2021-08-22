Duval County School Board to hold emergency meeting on COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Cline Auditorium at the Administration Building.

The Duval County School Board will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss COVID-19 mitigation measures in schools.

On Saturday, Duval County School Board member Darryl Willie called for an emergency meeting to get rid of mask opt-out provisions and toughen COVID-19 protections.

Just 10 days into the school year, the district is reporting 589 COVID-19 cases. Last year at this time, that number was 20, according to Willie.

In an email to School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen and Superintendent Dr. Diana Green obtained by First Coast News, he said it is time to address "an issue that is clearly an emergency, as every day, our students and employees are becoming sick with a life-threatening virus."