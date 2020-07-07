Watch Live: Duval County School Board to discuss back-to-school plan, state reopening order

The school board's meeting Tuesday evening will include a discussion with the superintendent following the state education commissioner's order to reopen schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The back-to-school plan for Duval County Public Schools may be seeing some major adjustments following the Florida Department of Education's emergency order that all public and charter schools in the state must reopen five days a week in August, and the Duval County School Board is discussing those adjustments with DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene Tuesday evening.

The order, issued Monday by Commissioner Richard Corcoran, mandates that all students must have access to on-campus services as required by state law, including students with special needs, English language learners and students with special needs. The order also states that learning in person gives students access to services critical to their well-being, such as nutrition, socialization, counseling and extra-curricular activities.

As a result of the order, school districts cannot schedule certain students to spend part of their time in school and part of their time at home, which DCPS had told First Coast News it was considering as part of its back-to-school plan. Every student must have the option of being in school five days a week.

The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. First Coast News will stream the meeting live below.

The only option for schools to not be physically open in August is if local Department of Health officials say schools cannot open, according to the emergency order.

The state's requirements for reopening schools include the following:

All schools open: All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick-and-mortar schools at least five days per week for all students, subject to advice and orders of the Florida Department of Health and local departments of health.

All school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick-and-mortar schools at least five days per week for all students, subject to advice and orders of the Florida Department of Health and local departments of health. Full panoply of services: School districts and charter school governing boards must provide the full array of services required by law so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick-and-mortar school full-time have the opportunity to do so.

School districts and charter school governing boards must provide the full array of services required by law so that families who wish to educate their children in a brick-and-mortar school full-time have the opportunity to do so. Progress monitoring: Robust progress monitoring must be extended to all students, with tiered support for students who are not making adequate progress. Students who are learning remotely must receive additional support, with the option to transition to a different teaching method if needed.

Robust progress monitoring must be extended to all students, with tiered support for students who are not making adequate progress. Students who are learning remotely must receive additional support, with the option to transition to a different teaching method if needed. Students with Disabilities: Students with IEPs must be given the services necessary to ensure they experience a free and appropriate education. School districts must immediately begin working with IEP teams to identify students who may have regressed during school closures.

Students with IEPs must be given the services necessary to ensure they experience a free and appropriate education. School districts must immediately begin working with IEP teams to identify students who may have regressed during school closures. English Language Learners: If English Language Learners' English reading, writing, listening or speaking skills have regressed during school closures, school districts should convene an ELL Committee meeting with appropriate staff and parents to determine if additional services are needed.

If English Language Learners' English reading, writing, listening or speaking skills have regressed during school closures, school districts should convene an ELL Committee meeting with appropriate staff and parents to determine if additional services are needed. Charter school flexibility: School districts must extend the same flexibility in instructional methods to every charter school that submits a reopening plan to the sponsoring district addressing the requirements listed in the emergency order.

All school districts will be required to submit a reopening plan to the state that meets the requirements listed in the emergency order.

The full text of the DOE's emergency order can be found below.