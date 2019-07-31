JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the past 60 days, the Duval County School Board has been taken to task and taught the ABCs of politics.

It began with the board's effort to get a voter referendum on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase.

That money could generate nearly two billion dollars to fix aging schools along with demolishing and building new structures.

"I actually thought this process would be the easy part," Lori Hershey said.

Hershey chairs the school board. She believed it would be an easy sell to the Jacksonville City Council.

According to state law, the school board needs the city council's approval to put the question on the ballot.

There was debate over whether it should be in the November 2019, or November 2020 election. The City Council Finance Committee agreed on November 2020, but then the rules decided to defer the issue.

In July, a new city council is sworn in and the issue is buried by questions about charter school funding and how the money will be spent.

The resolution is now sitting in committees, a process to an easy grave.

"I don't know," Hershey said. "There seems like there is some special interest that is holding things up."

The school board has decided to give charter schools five dollars per square foot for safety and security if the tax increase is approved.

But now the city council has slapped the school board with ten pages of questions about its plan, which equals about 100 questions.

"The questions ran the gamut and they were not specifically focused on the referendum nor the goal to get it on the ballot," Hershey said.

It has been a roller coaster experience. School Board Vice-Chair Warren Jones said the opponents are holding them hostage demanding $200 million upfront for charter schools.

Hershey said she was surprised when Mayor Lenny Curry's retired Chief Administrative Officer Sam Mousa, along with a Curry operative, offered to help the school board get the issue through city council for a fee.

Hershey said she requested a formal proposal from them, but after consulting with the Florida School Boards Association she was advised to avoid such a relationship.

She believes the push back to the tax effort is coming from a small group of charter school supporters, some of whom are contributors to local political campaigns.

For Hershey the experience has been frustrating but she said they are still fighting.

"It certainly feels like a pay to play," she said.

Even though they missed a November 2019 election, Hershey said they are now aiming for a December date if they can get permission from the city council.

"I really do believe we have to exhaust every opportunity and be diplomatic and play this thing out," Hershey said.