Duval County School Board plans to create own sex education, reproductive health lesson plans

Superintendent Dr. Greene says an internal team of health educators can develop a curriculum that meets new state laws.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Public School Board deciding to 'start from scratch' in creating lessons about sex education and reproductive health for students.

"It has become abundantly clear to me that our internal team can create lessons and materials that serve students' educational needs and meet our requirements under the law," said Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

She explained the internal team of health educators can develop the curriculum that meets new state laws, something she says current state-approved textbooks don't.

"Starting from scratch and adhering to the boundaries of Florida Statute will be a far easier task than trying modify or find existing publisher materials that may or may not meet Florida's standards," she said.

The board withdrew a proposal that would have included materials from third-parties.

They heard from more than 50 parents despite the topic being pulled from Monday night's agenda.

"I want the focus of children's education to academics. Reading, writing, arithmetic, science and history and nothing more," said one mother.

"We need to be able to make sure that it is inclusive so that it is appropriate, age appropriate, and that we are absolutely allowing the review and the contribution from the community," said another woman.

The district plans to have its lessons available to parents 20 days before a board vote, which would also include time for public comment.

No specific deadline has been set, but the district will be working to ensure students in current academic year health classes receive legally required instruction, according to a district spokesperson.