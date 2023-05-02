Duval County School Board will host emergency meeting, discuss potentially replacing superintendent

Superintendent Diana Greene has been under rising political pressure after a crisis at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts involving a teacher's arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The Duval County School Board has announced an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda includes a discussion of Superintendent Diana Greene's contract. Depending on the outcome of this discussion, the board may also discuss hiring a new superintendent.

Greene has been under increasing political pressure since March, when longtime music teacher at Douglas Anderson School for the Arts, Jeffrey Clayton, was arrested. Clayton faces four counts related to alleged lewd conduct with a student.

Since then, three other teachers have been removed from their classrooms. (They will not be named at this time as they have not been charged with crimes.)

Read more: Fourth teacher removed from Douglas Anderson

A letter penned by Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr last week said that under Greene, Duval County Public Schools failed to report 50 campus incidents.

The letter says Greene failed to follow state statutes when reporting "educator misconduct," and called the failure "completely unacceptable."

The letter is the second that DOE has sent to Greene in the past two weeks. Last Wednesday, the vice chancellor of the state’s Office of Safe Schools sent Greene a letter saying it had not been notified of an earlier allegation against Clayton from 2021.

The district responded, saying that the district did notify two state agencies -- the Department of Children and Families and DOE's Office of Professional Practice -- but didn't report it to Office of Safe Schools because the allegation did not rise to the level of a reportable incident, like sexual harassment. But in his letter, Diaz says the PPS did not receive notice of the 2021 incident as the district claims.