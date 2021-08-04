Here's how to fill out Duval County Public Schools opt out form

Children in violation of the mask policy will not be disciplined. However, the school will contact parents to have them fill out the opt out form.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Duval County Public Schools board voted to require parents who did not want their children to wear masks in school to formally go through steps to have them opt out of mask-wearing.

While the district is strongly encouraging students to wear masks when school begins on August 10, masks will not be required, in accordance with the executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis banning student mask mandates.

The district released the steps parents need to take to have their children opt out on Friday.

First, parents must login to their Parent FOCUS Account. If they do not have an account, they must create one. It may take up to three days for the account creation to be completed, according to the district's website.

Next, parents will need to find their child's name and click on it. Then, parents should find the opt out form in the 'forms' section.

Parents will then need to select the following options:

I elect to opt out my student from wearing a mask or facial covering as recommended by the CDC and the Student Code of Conduct. By checking this box, I am completing this opt out of wearing a mask/facial covering form as the parent/guardian of (student’s name)

After completing the form, parents must submit it.

If parents have multiple children, they will need to fill out a separate form for each child opting out of the mask policy.