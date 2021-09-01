Duval County Public Schools hosting School Choice Expo Saturday

The expo begins at 11 a.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Duval Public Schools is hosting its School Choice Expo virtually Saturday.

Families searching for the right school for their children are encouraged to attend the expo, which will officially begin at 11 a.m.

According to Duval County Public Schools, while there is no registration needed for the expo, families are encouraged create a Show Planner Account. This will allow them to sign up and view live school presentations as well as make appointments with school leaders, district staff and exhibitors.

School Choice staff will be available throughout the event with a special chat feature. Families can follow this link and select the person they would like to talk to from the list of staff.

The site is live and available to tour before the event kicks off at 11 a.m. here.