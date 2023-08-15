Duval County Public Schools feeling impact from expanded state voucher program

The state lifted previous income requirements and is allowing any student to apply for a voucher to go to private school.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every kid in Florida can now receive a voucher to go to private school.

New legislation lifted previous requirements, such as income.

Duval County Public Schools says the state has forecasted the impact it will have in public schools this academic year.

DCPS says about 14,500 of its students have applied for private school vouchers. compared to about 9,500 last year.

Tracy Pierce, a spokesperson for DCPS, said the state predicts its private school scholarship program is expected to cost about $125 million.

However, Pierce said the state didn't fully fund the program and it left a $17 million hole for the district.

“In a year like this year where they only partially fund the vouchers than that money has to be made up and it’s made up from our budget," Pierce said.

Pierce said this year could be an outlier.

“It really just depends on future legislative sessions if they fully fund the voucher students it’s really not an impact as long as we can maintain our enrollment if they don’t fully fund the voucher students like they did this year than it is an impact," Pierce said.

Step up for students, a scholarship provider, says there is no impact and DCPS won’t take a $17 million hit.

A spokesperson told First Coast News “state and private donations fund these scholarships and local school districts get to keep local support.”

Two different answers, but what’s clear for Duval Schools is there's more competition.

"We work very hard to be the choice every single day," Pierce said.