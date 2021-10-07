x
Education

Watch Live: Duval County Public Schools, 10 other districts to defend mask mandate

A Duval County Schools spokesperson says the district was not commenting ahead of Thursdays hearing.
Credit: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, students sit in an algebra class at Barbara Coleman Senior High School on the first day of school in Miami Lakes, Fla. A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of mask mandates, and whether school boards have the power to make decisions beyond the governor's authority, is heading to Tallahassee Thursday.

It is expected Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will defend her district's vote on mandating masks. 

Some parents, who are suing the school board, said the district is overstepping.

Watch that hearing live here at 1 p.m.

The state's education commissioner is recommending to the state board to withhold a portion of the salaries of the school board members as well as any money it receives from the federal government for not complying with state law.

