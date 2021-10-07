Watch Live: Duval County Public Schools, 10 other districts to defend mask mandate

A Duval County Schools spokesperson says the district was not commenting ahead of Thursdays hearing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of mask mandates, and whether school boards have the power to make decisions beyond the governor's authority, is heading to Tallahassee Thursday.

It is expected Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will defend her district's vote on mandating masks.

Some parents, who are suing the school board, said the district is overstepping.

