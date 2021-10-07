Watch Live: Duval County Public Schools, 10 other districts to defend mask mandate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The issue of mask mandates, and whether school boards have the power to make decisions beyond the governor's authority, is heading to Tallahassee Thursday.
It is expected Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene will defend her district's vote on mandating masks.
Some parents, who are suing the school board, said the district is overstepping.
A Duval County Schools spokesperson says the district was not commenting ahead of Thursdays hearing.
Watch that hearing live here at 1 p.m.
The state's education commissioner is recommending to the state board to withhold a portion of the salaries of the school board members as well as any money it receives from the federal government for not complying with state law.