x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

education

Duval County Public School Board votes 6-1 to buy face masks for students, staff

Should teachers and students be required to wear masks?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County Public School board voted 6-1 to approve Superintendent Diana Greene's recommendation to purchase face masks for students and staff.

The district said the vote Tuesday night was simply to decide whether or not to buy personal protective equipment -- but not to require students and staff to wear them. 

There have been no policies or decisions made on the reopening of schools. DCPS said it wants to be prepared in case there is a future need for masks.

The school district is also asking parents, guardians, students and employees of DCPS to weigh-in on their thoughts about whether or not masks should be worn at schools. You can find that survey here.

RELATED: No face mask in Florida? A business can deny you service

RELATED: Poll: Most Americans support COVID-19 restrictions if second wave hits

RELATED: Face mask that lights up when it detects coronavirus being developed

RELATED: DCPS superintendent: Coronavirus changed teaching, not overall mission of helping children