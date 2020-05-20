Duval County Public School Board votes 6-1 to buy face masks for students, staff

Should teachers and students be required to wear masks?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Duval County Public School board voted 6-1 to approve Superintendent Diana Greene's recommendation to purchase face masks for students and staff.

The district said the vote Tuesday night was simply to decide whether or not to buy personal protective equipment -- but not to require students and staff to wear them.

There have been no policies or decisions made on the reopening of schools. DCPS said it wants to be prepared in case there is a future need for masks.