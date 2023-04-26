Free class for Duval County parents on dangers of fentanyl, warning signs in young teens

The class will be hosted by the Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents in Duval County can learn more about the dangers of fentanyl and warning signs of teen use in a free online information session presented by Drug Free Duval.

The course will be held Thursday at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the course to learn more about fentanyl and other opioids and support methods for teens who are using.

The class will be hosted by the Parent Academy of Duval County Public Schools. It's a free family resource that promotes parental involvement, enhances student achievement and supports a caregiver's need for personal and individual growth.

Parent academy courses are offered virtually through Microsoft Teams.