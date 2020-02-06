Duval County hosting virtual teacher job fair Thursday and Friday

DCPS is holding four online sessions broken down by grade level and schools to hire teachers for the 2020-21 school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Teachers searching for a new job for the 2020-21 school year, you have the chance to apply online for open positions within Duval County Public Schools Thursday and Friday.

DCPS is hosting a two-day virtual teacher fair this week, with four online hiring sessions broken down by grade level and schools. The district posted on its website it is "seeking candidates who desire to contribute to the district's goal of making significant gains in student achievement."

There are two sessions each day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The schools hiring during each session are as follows:

June 4, Session 1

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Arlington MS

Highlands MS

Matthew Gilbert MS

Southside MS

Stuart, JEB MS

Westview K-8

YMLA/YWLA MS

Jefferson Davis MS

Alden Road

Bridge M/H

Mt. Herman

Oak Hill

Palm Avenue

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Andrew Robinson

Annie R Morgan

Arlington

Arlington Heights

Biltmore

Carter G. Woodson

Cedar Hills

George W. Carver

Gregory Drive

Highlands ES

Hyde Grove

Hyde Park

Jacksonville Heights

Long Branch

M.L. King

Merrill Road

North Shore

Pine Estates

Pinedale

Ramona

Reynolds Lane

Ribault MS

Rufus E. Payne

Rutledge Pearson

SA Hull

Sallye B. Mathis

SP Livingston

Stonewall Jackson

Susie Tolbert

Timucuan

Windy Hill

June 4, Session 2

HIGH SCHOOLS

A Philip Randolph

Atlantic Coast HS

Baldwin M/H

Darnell Cookman M/H

Douglas Anderson HS

Ed White HS

Englewood HS

FH Peterson

First Coast HS

Fletcher HS (3032-MSC)

Jackson, Andrew HS

Lee HS

Mandarin HS

Paxon HS

Raines

Ribault HS

Sandalwood HS

Stanton

Terry Parker HS

Westside HS

Wolfson HS

(41, 43, 49, 176, 182)

Grand Park

Mattie V

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Alfred Du Pont MS

Fletcher MS

James W. Johnson MS

Kernan MS

Kirby Smith MS

Lakeshore MS

Landmark MS

Landon MS

LaVilla MS

GRASP Academy

Oceanway MS

Stilwell MS

Twin Lakes MS

June 5, Session 1

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Abess Park

Alimacani

Atlantic Beach

Axson, J. Allen

Biscayne

Brewer, Don

Brookview

Brown, Richard L.

Chets Creek

Englewood

Fort Caroline

Greenfield

George W. Carver

Hogan-Spring Glen

Holiday Hill

Jax Beach

Kernan Trail

Kite, Henry F.

Lake Lucina

Lone Star

Love Grove

Mayport

Neptune Beach

Parkwood Heights

Pickett

Pine Forest

Sabal Palm

San Jose

San Pablo

Seabreeze

Southside Estates

Spring Park

Waterleaf

Woodland Acres

June 5, Session 2

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Bartram Springs

Beauclerc

Chaffee Trail

Chimney Lakes

Crown Point

Crystal Springs

Dinsmore

Enterprise

Fishweir

Garden City

Greenland Pines

Jefferson, Thomas

Jones, M. A.

Kings Trail

Mandarin Oaks

New Berlin

Normandy Village

Oceanway

Ortega

San Mateo

Sheffield, Louis

Tillis, Sadie T.

John E. Ford K-8

Upson, Ruth N.

Venetia

Whitehouse

Candidates must be eligible to teach, with a bachelor's degree in an eligible teaching field and a state-issued teaching certificate, along with a Florida Department of Education statement of eligibility.

To register for the virtual hiring events, click here. DCPS said candidates are strongly encouraged to register for more than one session.