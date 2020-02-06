Duval County hosting virtual teacher job fair Thursday and Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Teachers searching for a new job for the 2020-21 school year, you have the chance to apply online for open positions within Duval County Public Schools Thursday and Friday.
DCPS is hosting a two-day virtual teacher fair this week, with four online hiring sessions broken down by grade level and schools. The district posted on its website it is "seeking candidates who desire to contribute to the district's goal of making significant gains in student achievement."
There are two sessions each day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The schools hiring during each session are as follows:
June 4, Session 1
SECONDARY SCHOOLS
- Arlington MS
- Highlands MS
- Matthew Gilbert MS
- Southside MS
- Stuart, JEB MS
- Westview K-8
- YMLA/YWLA MS
- Jefferson Davis MS
- Alden Road
- Bridge M/H
- Mt. Herman
- Oak Hill
- Palm Avenue
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Andrew Robinson
- Annie R Morgan
- Arlington
- Arlington Heights
- Biltmore
- Carter G. Woodson
- Cedar Hills
- George W. Carver
- Gregory Drive
- Highlands ES
- Hyde Grove
- Hyde Park
- Jacksonville Heights
- Long Branch
- M.L. King
- Merrill Road
- North Shore
- Pine Estates
- Pinedale
- Ramona
- Reynolds Lane
- Ribault MS
- Rufus E. Payne
- Rutledge Pearson
- SA Hull
- Sallye B. Mathis
- SP Livingston
- Stonewall Jackson
- Susie Tolbert
- Timucuan
- Windy Hill
June 4, Session 2
HIGH SCHOOLS
- A Philip Randolph
- Atlantic Coast HS
- Baldwin M/H
- Darnell Cookman M/H
- Douglas Anderson HS
- Ed White HS
- Englewood HS
- FH Peterson
- First Coast HS
- Fletcher HS (3032-MSC)
- Jackson, Andrew HS
- Lee HS
- Mandarin HS
- Paxon HS
- Raines
- Ribault HS
- Sandalwood HS
- Stanton
- Terry Parker HS
- Westside HS
- Wolfson HS
- (41, 43, 49, 176, 182)
- Grand Park
- Mattie V
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Alfred Du Pont MS
- Fletcher MS
- James W. Johnson MS
- Kernan MS
- Kirby Smith MS
- Lakeshore MS
- Landmark MS
- Landon MS
- LaVilla MS
- GRASP Academy
- Oceanway MS
- Stilwell MS
- Twin Lakes MS
June 5, Session 1
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Abess Park
- Alimacani
- Atlantic Beach
- Axson, J. Allen
- Biscayne
- Brewer, Don
- Brookview
- Brown, Richard L.
- Chets Creek
- Englewood
- Fort Caroline
- Greenfield
- George W. Carver
- Hogan-Spring Glen
- Holiday Hill
- Jax Beach
- Kernan Trail
- Kite, Henry F.
- Lake Lucina
- Lone Star
- Love Grove
- Mayport
- Neptune Beach
- Parkwood Heights
- Pickett
- Pine Forest
- Sabal Palm
- San Jose
- San Pablo
- Seabreeze
- Southside Estates
- Spring Park
- Waterleaf
- Woodland Acres
June 5, Session 2
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- Bartram Springs
- Beauclerc
- Chaffee Trail
- Chimney Lakes
- Crown Point
- Crystal Springs
- Dinsmore
- Enterprise
- Fishweir
- Garden City
- Greenland Pines
- Jefferson, Thomas
- Jones, M. A.
- Kings Trail
- Mandarin Oaks
- New Berlin
- Normandy Village
- Oceanway
- Ortega
- San Mateo
- Sheffield, Louis
- Tillis, Sadie T.
- John E. Ford K-8
- Upson, Ruth N.
- Venetia
- Whitehouse
Candidates must be eligible to teach, with a bachelor's degree in an eligible teaching field and a state-issued teaching certificate, along with a Florida Department of Education statement of eligibility.
To register for the virtual hiring events, click here. DCPS said candidates are strongly encouraged to register for more than one session.