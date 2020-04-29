On Monday, the Duval County School Board updated it's district calendar to make several adjustments due to COVID-19 impacts.

The most notable adjustment is that three weather days have been turned into regular school days, meaning the last day of school for students will be June 3 and not May 29.

The district says the additional three days are to make up for instructional time lost to the extended Spring Break, but parents online are chiming in saying their students have already been though enough.

"I'm having field days and class parties the last three days...I'm sorry my kids and my family have been through enough," commented Marilynn Harris on a Facebook post from Duval County Public Schools.

"This is absolutely ridiculous," commented Lauren Roebuck Weigel. "We have excellent teachers walking us through all this but homeschooling is very difficult on everyone (even those with a parent at home). And you want to extend it three more days? Those three little days are not going to make an educational difference."

Click here to print a downloadable version of the updated calendar.

Want to weigh in? Email news@firstcoastnews.com.

