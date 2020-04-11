Duval, Clay County schools plan for major renovations after half-cent sales tax is enacted

DCPS plans to build 28 new schools within the 15-year span.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County and Clay County schools celebrate Wednesday as the half-cent sales tax was voted for in their favor.

Both districts will receive a significant amount of money spanning more than a decade to renovate their facilities.

Duval County Public Schools is estimated to receive about $1.9 billion in a 15-year span. Clay County Schools is expected to receive about $400 million in a 30-year span.

DCPS superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said some schools are past the point of repairs and it is more cost-effective to just build a new school. DCPS plans to build 28 new schools within the 15-year span.

The plan also includes building enough classrooms that will remove 438 portables and will reduce the district’s average building age by 11 years.

Both districts will begin receiving money in January.

Both districts’ first priority is renovating for safety and security. For DCPS, any current renovations in that category will be completed within the next three years.

Once safety and security is accomplished, DCPS’ plan will prioritize its projects in this order:

FCI Reduction: Eliminating the backlog in maintenance identified during the facilities inspection Reduction in Age: Replacing aging and inefficient school buildings that do not meet the needs of a 21st-century classroom Reduction in Seats: Decreasing unused student seats to reduce expense and achieve optimal efficiency in school occupancy rates Portable Removal: Eliminating portables which are expensive to maintain and secure in a school emergency and replacing with permanent 21st century classroom buildings Operational Savings: Consolidating underutilized small schools to obtain operational savings in school staff, equipment and resources

Starting next year, these renovations will happen over a 14-year span. Schools with the most expensive needs will be addressed first.

Clay County’s plan is not available to view yet, as officials said there is an internal project plan, but not an exact timeline as it will take time to get contractors and bids.

Clay County District Schools currently has 42 schools with the oldest being 92 years old.

The county currently uses 900 portables, which the district said are at or beyond their lifespans.

Currently, existing facility upgrades total more than $300 million. New growth construction is projected at $300 million over the next 5 years to 10 years.