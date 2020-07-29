Drive-thru event for Clay County teachers will provide free school supplies for classrooms

The socially-distanced event will be held at the Orange Park Mall on August 3 from noon to 4 p.m. Teachers are asked to sign up to attend the event.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 700 Clay County teachers will be given school supplies, prizes and more during a Teacher Appreciation Drive-Thru experience hosted by the Clay County Chamber Foundation and Clay Education Foundation.

The event, which is free to all Clay County educators, will be held on August 3 at the Orange Park Mall from noon until 4 p.m.

This socially-distanced event is a combination of the Chamber Foundation’s annual Teacher Appreciation Event and the Tools 4 Clay Schools program of the Clay Education Foundation.

The purpose of the event is to provide a fun free experience for teachers who need supplies for their classrooms.