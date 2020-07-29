Drive-thru event for Clay County teachers will provide free school supplies for classrooms

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 700 Clay County teachers will be given school supplies, prizes and more during a Teacher Appreciation Drive-Thru experience hosted by the Clay County Chamber Foundation and Clay Education Foundation.
The event, which is free to all Clay County educators, will be held on August 3 at the Orange Park Mall from noon until 4 p.m.
This socially-distanced event is a combination of the Chamber Foundation’s annual Teacher Appreciation Event and the Tools 4 Clay Schools program of the Clay Education Foundation.
The purpose of the event is to provide a fun free experience for teachers who need supplies for their classrooms.
Teachers are asked to register for the event in advance at ClayChamber2020Teachers.Eventbrite.com. To learn more information, contact the Clay Education Foundation or visit the Chamber website.