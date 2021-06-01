St. Johns County forms dress code committee after Bartram Trail HS yearbook photos edited to cover girls' chests, shoulders

The committee includes two freshman girls at Bartram Trail High School whose yearbook photos were edited despite teachers saying their outfits met requirements.

A pair of freshmen from Bartram Trail High School who were among 83 girls whose yearbook photos were digitally altered to cover parts of their bodies will now join several others on a newly formed dress code committee for the St. Johns County school district.

The mother of Riley O'Keefe tells First Coast News that Riley, along with Zoe Iannone and Zoe's mother are three of the people who will serve on the committee. The three are well known for powerful speeches given at last month's school board workshop, during which the board announced proposed changes to the dress code for the 2021 through 2022 school year.

Riley and Zoe both wore the same outfit they wore in their yearbook photos to speak at the school board workshop. The photos were censored without permission, despite the fact that the girls say teachers told them their outfits met dress code requirements.

For months, students and parents have been asking the district to make changes to the dress code policy which has been labeled sexist and discriminatory.

Changes proposed at last month's meeting include the following:

Remove the term "modest"

Define the term "distracting"

Remove 4-inch measurement requirement for skirts/shorts

Recommends "not any shorter than fingertip length or mid-thigh, whichever is shorter"

Remove standards on basis of gender

But some parents say, those proposed changes are not enough.

"The proposed changes are a slap in the face to every single female student in St. Johns County," one mother of two girls at Bartram Trail High School told the school board last month. She suggested the school board form a committee to avoid rushing to any changes to the county's dress code, allowing for time to hold town halls and receive feedback from the public.

We have reached out to the district to get more information about the newly formed committee.