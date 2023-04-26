Duval County School Board seeking attorney to investigate failure to report teacher conduct complaints

The district investigated Clayton several times, but he remained in the classroom until March 2023. The state says these investigations were never reported.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is investigating the "system failures" that allowed Jeffrey Clayton, a Douglas Anderson teacher charged with sex crimes, to remain in the classroom after numerous reports, District Chairwoman Kelly Coker said.

The school board has now hired outside counsel to investigate this case, as well as 50 other 'backlogged' teacher investigations. Those investigations were only received by the Florida Department of Education recently, according to both Coker and a letter from the department. Some of them date back to 2020.

Four teachers have now been removed from Douglas Anderson, including Clayton. The other three will not be named as there have been no formal charges against them.

"To be thorough, this investigation will take time; however, it is necessary to ensure the safety and security of our students moving forward," Coker said.

The school board held a meeting Wednesday afternoon, discussing the need to hire counsel. Some parents told the board they believe they are not doing their jobs. Others came to the defense of Superintendent Diana Greene, who has faced increasing pressure in the wake of the scandal at Douglas Anderson.

The State Board of Education penned a letter to Greene Tuesday, saying the school violated Florida Statutes when it failed to report these 50 cases in a timely manner.

The letter says the penalty for this violation is one year's salary.

On Friday, the school board will host another meeting to discuss Greene's future with the district.

The supervisor of the Professional Standards office for Duval County Public Schools was reassigned Wdensday due to this pending investigation.

