Jacksonville high school planned separate white, Black student meetings in attempt to address 'diversity'

Two student meetings initially billed as "diversity" events at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, which would have separated students on the basis of their race, have now been canceled.

In emails Tuesday shared with First Coast News by parents and students, the school's principal wrote that the two meetings, hosted by a diversity consultant and an artist-in-residence at Douglas Anderson, "are to discuss cultural issues that have arisen at DA and to ensure that DA truly is a place for all." The email went on to indicate the first meeting would take place for 11th and 12th grade students of color, with a second, separate meeting for white 11th and 12th grade students.

First Coast News reached out to Duval County Public Schools late Tuesday after being contacted by concerned students and parents about the planned segregated meetings.

DCPS responded that the meetings were canceled.

"We recently became aware of this communication and this event, and we are equally dismayed," DCPS said in a statement. "The Thursday event is being canceled, and we will be assisting the consultants and the school with a more appropriate plan going forward."

Douglas Anderson principal, Melanie Hammer, sent a follow-up email to parents and students informing them of the meetings' cancellation, stating "an event scheduled for Thursday was communicated in such a way as to have the appearance of dividing, not uniting our student body ... We now realize that the communication around the event and the manner in which the event itself was organized are contrary to our values and the goals we have for improving our culture."

The email goes on to apologize for "the lack of clarity with which this was originally communicated" and says the school will revisit its approach alongside its diversity consultants to develop a new plan for guiding "students through these sensitive topics and conversations."

