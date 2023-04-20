Past behaviors, disciplinary records shed new light on teacher accused of lewd behavior with Jacksonville student

First Coast News obtained former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher Jeffrey Clayton's disciplinary records Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re learning more about the past behaviors and disciplinary record of a former Duval County Public Schools teacher.

It’s been almost a month since Jeffrey Clayton left Douglas Anderson School of the Arts (DA) in handcuffs, accused of lewd behavior with a student.

Since then, former students and colleagues have come forward claiming the district knew for years about his inappropriate behavior.

Clayton started his career with the district in 2000. During his time at DA, the Professional Standards Office opened at least 10 investigations into Clayton’s behavior, starting in 2006. A majority of those included complaints from students, parents or colleagues about “inappropriate behavior” or “communication” with students.

At the end of 2008, the DCPS issued a “warning” to Clayton for a “lack of exercising the ‘best professional judgement’ when interacting with a student.”

A letter from the district’s director of professional standards accused Clayton of inviting a student to lunch and suggesting the student should go to the gym where he works out. Officials closed the investigation after “administer[ing] discipline.”

During an investigation five years later, Clayton’s attorney sent a note to the district about a previous meeting in which an official said “parents complained” about Clayton saying a group of girls looked “hot” and should do a “sexy glide” while performing.

Then in November 2016, a student told the dean of students and a principal Clayton made her feel “uncomfortable” when he “rubbed her shoulder” and said “you look so beautiful today.” The principal gave him a “verbal reprimand” – reminding him not to touch students or comment on their attractiveness.

In 2021, a student complained about Clayton commenting on how “cute” she looked in class and making her stand up in front of the whole class to “spin.” Later, the same student complained about Clayton “rubbing her back” during a rehearsal. The investigation was closed nearly seven months after the district “disciplined” Clayton by sending a letter explaining the rules he violated.

In a statement following the release of the documents, DCPS School Board Chair Dr. Kelly Coker said, in part: