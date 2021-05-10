DCPS survey seeks feedback on COVID measures for 2021-22 school year

Topics including temperature checks, desk shields, and face-covering requirements, are all covered in the survey.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — What will schools look like next year is a question that's top of mind for many parents, students and teachers?

That's why Duval County Public Schools has created a survey that is strictly focused on getting feedback to answer this question.

Parents, students, and school-based employees are invited to share their thoughts on COVID-19 measures for the 2021-22 school year.

Current COVID-19 measures including face-covering requirements will remain in effect through the final few weeks of the current school year, DCPS said.

However, the feedback the district receives through the survey along with guidance from the CDC local health officials will help guide decisions on how to open schools for next year.

The survey takes just a few minutes and is available here. It's open now through May 24.