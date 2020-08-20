DCPS Superintendent to hold news conference after first day of school

Dr. Diana Greene is expected to hold a news conference at district administration building between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene is scheduled to speak Thursday night.

First Coast News will be live streaming the news conference.

It comes hours after students experienced their first day of school within the district, some returning to their brick-and-mortar schools.

DCPS also offered students the opportunity to continue virtual learning through Duval HomeRoom, which experienced a software delay earlier Thursday.