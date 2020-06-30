Watch Live: DCPS emergency meeting to discuss protective barriers in the classroom

The district says the use of transparent screens will allow students to remove masks from their faces for the majority of the school day.

The Duval County School Board will meet Tuesday to decide whether protective barriers will be used to help separate students during the upcoming school year.

The district says the barriers would help encourage distancing in the COVID-19 era where it would otherwise be impossible to meet the recommended 6-foot separation of students.

(Story continues below) Watch the meeting LIVE here at 9 a.m.

The transparent screens would help protect students from the transmission of COVID 19 germ and is in alignment with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for schools which states “install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions, particularly in areas where it is difficult for individuals to remain at least 6 feet apart”.

