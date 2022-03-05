DCPS Board members agree to reconvene to discuss parental rights resolution

At least 150 approached the podium during Tuesday's school board meeting

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday's school board meeting was pushed back to a later date after 293 people signed up to speak during the public comment.

For hours, board members listened to their constituents. Some asking the board to support the resolution that supports the "parental rights in education" law or "Don't Say Gay".

That part of the agenda took so long, board members to agreed to extend public comment and discuss the resolution and possible vote in another meeting.

Last week, Board Member Charlotte Joyce introduced a resolution for the board to vote on. If approved, DCPS would show support to the newly implemented law Governor Ron DeSantis recently singed, disapprove the LGBTQ+ safe guide and thank the Governor for supporting parents rights.

The resolution reads:

"Unequivocally supports the Parental Rights in Education bill passed by the Florida Legislature and enacted into law by Governor Ron DeSantis... Disapproves the provisions of the Duval County Public Schools’ LGBTQ+ Support Guide set forth in this resolution and the similar provisions therein; and...Thanks Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their leadership in defending parents’ rights to exercise authority over their children and to teach their children their values, morals, and beliefs."