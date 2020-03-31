JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County public schools are now serving dinner, available for pickup, at select school locations to help ease the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the district continues to provide lunch and breakfast to students at its traditional schools. Meals are also delivered to students on neighborhood elementary school bus routes.

This week, more than 70 schools have been approved to provide dinner as part of the "grab-and-go" meal package.

View here to check out the 71 participating schools. View menus and more information here.

Following the recommendation of the Florida Department of Education, DCPS will remain on home-based education through May 1 for the health and safety of students, staff and the community.

Students will continue receiving instruction through the district's home-education initiative, Duval HomeRoom.

The district was one of the first districts in Florida to launch a home-education program last week.

To support online learning, more than 30,000 laptops have been distributed to students. Additionally, internet access has been provided through special offers from private providers and the distribution of hot spots to students who need them.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Florida extends school closures, local officials say

RELATED: VIDEO: Fifteen high schoolers make mariachi magic in virtual rehearsal

RELATED: DCPS Superintendent: 'I think we hit a home run' with first week of virtual learning