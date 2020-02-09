Crossing guards needed to keep Duval County kids safe

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to fill crossing guard vacancies for 2020-2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With back-to-school now in full swing, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to hire more people to help ensure elementary school students are able to safely cross the roads on their way to class.

JSO is still looking to fill crossing guard vacancies for the 2020 through 2021 school year. School crossing guards are employed by the sheriff's office as part-time employees who work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, at $10.75 an hour.

The sheriff's office says it is preferred that applicants live within a reasonable proximity to the crossing location, to avoid excessive and costly travel time.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug screening and complete training once selected, JSO says. Guards must also pass an exam following training.

The sheriff's office says screening is taking longer than usual because of COVID-19 protocols.

As of Wednesday, JSO had openings for crossing guards in the following ZIP Codes:

32207

32211

32216

32220

32221

32224

32254

32256

32257

32258

In order to apply, visit JoinJSO.com, call 904-885-5518 or email JSOCivilianRecruiter@jaxsheriff.org to learn more information about the application process.