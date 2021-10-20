COVID vaccine incentives, paid leave approved for DCPS faculty, staff

The agreement gives vaccinated staff up to 40 hours of paid leave, while unvaccinated can take up to 24. There is also a $200 incentive for staff who get vaccinated.

During a special meeting, the Duval County Public Schools board approved COVID-19 leave time and vaccine bonuses for unionized staff and faculty.

The agreement, which covers teachers, maintenance teams, school police officers and more DPCS employees, allows for up to 24 hours of emergency paid COVID-19 leave.

Fully vaccinated faculty will receive an additional 40 hours of emergency paid COVID-19 incentive leave. All employees regardless of vaccination status will be eligible for up to 32 hours of COVID-19 Testing Administrative Leave.

In addition, the board approved a $200 incentive for school faculty and staff who receive the vaccine before December 10.