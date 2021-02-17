Controversial school revitalization plan passes in Putnam County, school closures imminent

The plan includes the removal of some PreK programs as well as several facility closures altogether. Phase 1 will begin at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A controversial school revitalization plan has passed in Putnam County which is causing some parents to lash out on social media.

According to the plan, some schools in Putnam County will be closing and others will be reconsolidating after School Board members voted 3-2 Tuesday night.

This includes the removal of some PreK programs as well as several facility closures altogether. Phase 1 is expected to begin at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

"We are optimistic for the future of the Putnam County School District and the opportunities this will bring our community, our employees, and our students,

said the district on Facebook.

But what exactly does the plan mean for your student?

During Phase 1:

In the Central area, Browning-Pearce Elementary School, James A. Long Elementary School, Kelley Smith Elementary School, and Moseley Elementary School will remove PreK and keep 6th grade

At Palatka High School, students in 7th – 12th grades will attend Palatka High School

At EH Miller School, students will relocate to Mellon Elementary School location

At Mellon Elementary School, students from EH Miller School and all central area PreK and ESE PreK will occupy these buildings.

Jenkins Middle School will close and the CL Overturf, Jr. 6th Grade Center will be open to staff only.

In the West end, Melrose Elementary School, Ochwilla Elementary School and Interlachen Elementary School will keep all 6th-grade students.

CH Price Middle School and Interlachen High School will merge campuses; 7th – 12th will attend

QI Roberts Jr-Sr High School remains 7th – 12th grade.

In the South end, Middleton-Burney Elementary School will keep all 6th-grade students.

Crescent City High School students in 7th – 12th will attend Crescent City High School

Miller Middle School will close.

Due to acceptance of this proposal, the District has extended the deadline for acceleration applications until Feb. 26.

Some parents chimed in on Facebook, saying that integrating older students with younger ones is a slippery slope.

"This exposes younger children to experience a great amount of things that are most likely going to cause serious problems," commented Cristin Lewis on Facebook. "I truly don't understand how this makes sense to the school district other than money. It may work for 1 school however, when you start mixing demographics and many other factors you have different results. Younger children being around so many older children (doesn't have to be a long period of time) exposes them to earlier bullying and being prime targets."

