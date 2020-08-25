Duval County Public Schools to create COVID-19 dashboard that tracks positive cases in schools

Currently, the dashboard is under construction. However, DCPS plans to share an updated number of cases on teamduval.org.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In an effort to keep students, parents and staff informed, Duval County Public Schools announced Monday that it is working on a COVID-19 dashboard that will track positive cases within the district.

"The dashboard will display an aggregate number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses among students and staff. It will be updated overnight with known cases," the district said on its website.

Also on the website includes information about what will happen if COVID-19 impacts a campus and what determines a school closure and classroom closures.

As of Monday, Aug. 24, the district was made aware of four schools with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since schools reopened on Thursday, Aug. 20: