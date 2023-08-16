Duval County schools can offer AP Psychology, with principal approval

The College Board said Florida Department of Education had previously banned the course because it taught about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — High school students in Duval County will be able to take AP Psychology after all.

Duval County Public Schools says it received confirmation on the course from the College Board Monday.

The course was up in the air for students, after the College Board announced that Florida's education department "effectively banned" AP Psychology because it taught content involving sexual orientation and gender identity, which is illegal under the Parental Rights and Education Act.

Now, DCPS says students in the district will be able to take AP Psychology once the teacher syllabus covering all required content is approved. This includes gender-related topics, according to DCPS.

The Florida Department of Education assured that the course can be taught in compliance with Florida law and students will be able to sit for the AP Psychology exam and earn college credit.

Prior to this new decision, DCPS was going to offer an alternative to AP Psychology. Students taking any alternative class in place of AP Psychology, will also have the opportunity to earn college credit.

DCPS says students who were enrolled in an alternative advanced psychology course will be informed by school personnel what the plan moving forward will be.

Now, it is up to school principals to decide the "best course of action for their students," and schools are not required to revert back to the Advanced Placement course.

St. Johns County has already approved the course to be taught in the school district.