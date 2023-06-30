'Clearly, we must reassess our strategies:' Test scores drop in Duval County in key subjects

In Duval County, fewer than 50% of students in third through 10th grades performed at or above grade level in English.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education released its state testing results for the 2022 school year which shows Duval County Public Schools lagged well behind the state average in core subjects.

DCPS students scored above the state average on some end of course exams in algebra, geometry and biology but the broader tests of proficiency in English and math showed disappointing results across all grade levels.

In Duval County, fewer than 50% of students in third through 10th grades performed at or above grade level in English and language arts.

In math, just half of third through eighth graders performed at or above grade level.

Statement from Dr. Dana Kriznar, Superintendent of Schools:

“Duval County Public Schools outperformed the state in algebra, geometry and biology. However, our overall results in English language arts and mathematics were below our expectations.