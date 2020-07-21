Watch: Clay, St. Johns County school boards meet to discuss reopening plans

Both districts are discussing the possibility of a delayed start date for students to return to the classroom, citing lack of COVID-19 preparation.

Both the Clay County School Board and the St. Johns County School Board will meet Tuesday morning in their respective districts to continue discussions regarding the reopening of schools.

Last week, Clay County School Board made several recommendations regarding the reopening plan including requiring masks for students in grades 3 through 12, strongly recommending masks for students in grades K through 2 and pushing back the first day of school to Aug. 24.

The St. Johns County school board is also asking the school district to consider delaying the school year start date of Aug. 10 in order to better prepare for reopening during a pandemic. They say it would also provide parents more time to make a decision for online or in-person schooling.

You can watch both meetings here LIVE starting at 9 a.m.

Clay County