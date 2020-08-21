Clay County teachers enter final days of preparing for upcoming school year

At Orange Park High School, various measures are in place to encourage social distancing as schools reopen during the pandemic.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County schools are preparing for next week’s return to the classroom. Some concerns from teachers include how children can stay socially distant between classes and how schools will reduce class sizes.

The school district installed floor markers to create one-way hallways in some areas.

Clay County’s teacher union president is hopeful students and staff will comply with the rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The final week of preparations is underway at Orange Park High School.

Clayton Anderson is entering his sixth year as principal. He says while things are slightly different, he’s excited to start the year.

“There’s a buzz in the air and excitement to see kids come back and be able to learn but there’s some angst because we want to make sure everything’s safe,” Anderson said.

The district is constantly reviewing its safety protocols, so students feel safe on Tuesday.

“We’ll be inundating parents with messages over the weekend…so on Tuesday everyone knows what the expectations are so we can start educating from the word ‘go,’” Anderson said.

Vikki Kidwell, president of the Clay County Education Association, says she is happy with how the district has handled things so far.

Kidwell says some teachers left the district due to the pandemic. She claims there were not enough virtual teaching positions for everyone who wanted one. Kidwell says the state’s mandate to keep schools open five days a week was also contributing factor.

“We had a lot of people take leave and retire early so the district has quite a few openings right now,” Kidwell said.

Her concern is how class sizes can be kept as small as possible.

Anderson says one solution is reducing excess furniture in classrooms so the district can maximize space in between students.

“We’re making sure we keep that three, four-to-six feet apart depending on class size, so we can make sure the student and teacher is comfortable. Because when both are, that’s when learning happens,” Anderson said.

Other school districts in the area have started and Anderson says they are watching so they know how to better serve Clay County students.